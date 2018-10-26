Police: Man assaulted employee at Talen Energy Stadium

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --Chester police have made an arrest in an assault and robbery at Talen Energy Stadium.
Investigators say Malik Harper punched a 76-year-old employee, grabbed a bag full of cash, and ran off following an event back in July.
Harper was also an employee of a sub-contractor for the stadium.
He was arrested in Upper Darby on Tuesday.
He was charged with Robbery, Simple Assault, Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Theft by Unlawful Taking & Receiving Stolen Property.
