Police: Man assaulted employee at Talen Energy Stadium

Chester police have made an arrest in an assault and robbery at Talen Energy Stadium.Investigators say Malik Harper punched a 76-year-old employee, grabbed a bag full of cash, and ran off following an event back in July.Harper was also an employee of a sub-contractor for the stadium.He was arrested in Upper Darby on Tuesday.He was charged with Robbery, Simple Assault, Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Theft by Unlawful Taking & Receiving Stolen Property.------