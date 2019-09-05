Police: Man attacks gas station worker with hammer during robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the man they say beat a gas station worker with a hammer during a robbery.It happened around 9:50 p.m. Monday at the Shell station on the 6200 block of North Broad Street.The victim was hit multiple times in the face and head.Police say the suspect then dragged him into the freezer area and robbed the store.The suspect was last seen heading west on Stenton Avenue.The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.Anyone with information should call police.