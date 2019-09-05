Police: Man attacks gas station worker with hammer during robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the man they say beat a gas station worker with a hammer during a robbery.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. Monday at the Shell station on the 6200 block of North Broad Street.

The victim was hit multiple times in the face and head.

Police say the suspect then dragged him into the freezer area and robbed the store.

The suspect was last seen heading west on Stenton Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information should call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hammer attackphilly newsattackrobbery
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire company says Haverford Twp. was wrong to shut them down
Hurricane Dorian's expected impact on Philadelphia, Jersey Shore
3 injured when worker strikes power line while drilling in Northeast Philly
First day of school becomes 'snow day' due to construction
Shore towns prepare for Dorian, residents not worried
AccuWeather: Increasing clouds today, a Dorian brush-by on Friday
Hurricane Dorian rakes Carolinas as it moves up the coast
Show More
Woman in car shot while fleeing 3 men in North Philly
Ring camera shows man attacked outside Collingdale home, $11K stolen
3 teens arrested for stealing 45 guns from Berks County shop
Police: N.J. man broke into Taylor Swift's home, took off shoes
A rare two-headed rattlesnake found in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News