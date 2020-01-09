crime

Philadelphia police: Man barricaded in Frankford killed after shootout with SWAT

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man who fired at officers and barricaded himself inside a home was killed after a shootout with the SWAT team.

Police say officers entered the home on the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street in the Frankford section after the exchange of gunfire, and found the man dead shortly before 3 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.

According to Deputy Commissioner Robin Wimberly, parole officers were attempting to serve a warrant on the man for violations of his parole when he started shooting at officers.

Chopper 6 was live over the scene and showed multiple police officers responding to the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street just after 1 p.m.

Six officers responded and fired back at the suspect, Wimberly said.

The man then retreated inside the home.

A man who lives in the area said at first, he thought the noise was fireworks.

"I didn't think nothing of it," he said. "Then, two minutes later, I heard more fireworks...but then I heard the helicopters...then I just hear the cop cars...and I see like 20 cop cars."



Warren G. Harding Middle School and Frankford High School were under a "lock-in" due to the shooting, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
