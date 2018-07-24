Police: Man caught on video robbing wireless store in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police are trying to track down a man caught on surveillance video robbing a wireless store in West Oak Lane.

Investigators say the suspect entered the Cricket Wireless store on the 8200 block of Stenton Avenue around seven Saturday night.

The man rushed behind the counter, took out a knife and demanded all the money from the cash register.

The suspect ran away after taking more than $400.

Police say no one was hurt.

