A man is dead after police say he got into an altercation with a homeowner in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia.It happened on Wednesday morning around 5:30 a.m. on the 8100 block of Ridge Avenue.The homeowner tells police he heard the man in his backyard, near a car, when an altercation ensued.A woman, who did not want to be identified, saw the fight unfold from her window."My neighbor was out here starting his car up and the guy came walking down the driveway and asked him for a ride and he said, 'No, I don't know you, I'm not going to give you a ride.' He tried to get in on the passenger side door and when he couldn't get in he started yelling. Next thing you know, my neighbor maced him and things turned into a fight," recalled the woman.The witness describes the unknown man breaking away at some point, slipping and hitting his head on a porch. When police arrived they found that man on the ground with labored breathing.Police say the man was transported to an area hospital where he later died.The homeowner was transported to Temple Hospital for unknown injuries.It's still unclear at this time how the man died or why he was on the homeowner's property.The woman who watched all of this unfold says she knows her neighbor was protecting himself."I saw it. It was self-defense and I stand by that from what I saw," she said.No charges have been filed at this time.