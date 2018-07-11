Man dies after jumping into Wissahickon Creek following traffic stop, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said the officer approached the vehicle to question the man but he jumped out of the commercial work truck, ran toward the creek and jumped in. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Divers recovered the body of a man police said jumped into the Wissahickon Creek Wednesday night in order to evade arrest.

Police said the 29-year-old man was pulled over for driving a commercial truck on the Lincoln Drive off-ramp onto Ridge Avenue.

According to police, an officer approached the truck and pulled it over for a vehicle investigation.

"Driver told the officer he didn't have ID but gave his correct name," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "The officer ran the name at which time a warrant for his arrest came up."

According to reports, the man was wanted out of New Jersey for eluding police and resisting arrest.

Police said the officer approached the vehicle for a second time to question the man but he jumped out of the commercial work truck, ran toward the creek and jumped in.

Chopper 6 was overhead as a Philadelphia Police Marine Unit diver entered the water where the man was last seen.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over the scene as divers search Wissahickon Creek on July 11, 2018.



Police said the man's body was found in about 12 feet of water.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsarrestrescuebody found
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News