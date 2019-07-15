Man shot and robbed, walks into stranger's home, wakes up woman for help, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who said he was shot and robbed walked into a stranger's home through an unlocked door in the city's Logan section and woke up a woman to ask for help Monday morning.Philadelphia police were called shortly before 1 a.m. to the 1700 block of Belfield Avenue.The 28-year-old victim does not live in that neighborhood. He told police he was in a rear driveway when he was robbed. Police said they do not know what was stolen.The victim told police during the course of the robbery he was shot in his face and arm.He was bleeding heavily but able to walk and talk.The victim spotted a nearby home as he was looking for help. He said the door happened to be unlocked, so he walked inside, went upstairs, and woke up a woman that was fast asleep. She called 911.She was home alone but believes the door was unlocked because several family members had just left."She doesn't know this male, she stated to police that she never saw him before, never saw him in the neighborhood, but for some reason he walked into her home through the back door after being shot," according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Police are looking for surveillance footage as they investigate the robbery and shooting.