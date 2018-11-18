Police: Man exposed himself in Hockessin Wawa

Delaware State Police are investigating an alleged indecent exposure incident in Hockessin.It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night when police say the suspect, entered the Wawa on the 600 block of Yorklyn Road.Investigators say the man began following a woman around the store while exposing himself.Police say the suspect drove away in a black or dark blue 4-door passenger car.If you have any information on the suspect's whereabouts, please contact police.------