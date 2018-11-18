INDECENT EXPOSURE

Police: Man exposed himself in Hockessin Wawa

EMBED </>More Videos

Police search for man who allegedly exposed self in Wawa: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., November 18, 2018

HOCKESSIN, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police are investigating an alleged indecent exposure incident in Hockessin.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night when police say the suspect, entered the Wawa on the 600 block of Yorklyn Road.

Investigators say the man began following a woman around the store while exposing himself.

Police say the suspect drove away in a black or dark blue 4-door passenger car.

If you have any information on the suspect's whereabouts, please contact police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsindecent exposure
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Police: Man exposed himself to young girls in Bethlehem
Police: Naked man committed lewd act inside open garage
Suspect sought for indecent exposure on Perkiomen Trail
Arrest made for indecent exposure at Del. supermarket
More indecent exposure
Top Stories
North Philadelphia residents report hearing explosions
SEPTA bus hits pedestrian
Woman shot in Chester
Penn senior, Philadelphia native awarded Rhodes Scholarship
Brees, Saints singe sinking Eagles, 48-7
Refugees celebrate first Thanksgiving in Society Hill
AccuWeather: Clouds Dominate Monday
Performers prepare for Thanksgiving Day Parade
Show More
Toddler dies after being struck by car in Havertown
Thousands of runners take part in 25th annual Philadelphia Marathon
Camden County community shares coffee with a cop
Woman hospitalized following shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Men pose as PGW workers, man robbed, beaten in Wissinoming home
More News