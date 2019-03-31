Crime & Safety

Police: Man fakes robbery to hide theft of daughter's Girl Scout cookie money

EMBED <>More Videos

An Oregon man is facing charges for making up a robbery to cover up the theft of his daughter's Girl Scout cookie money.

SAN FRANCISCO -- An Oregon man is facing charges for making up a robbery to cover up the theft of his daughter's Girl Scout cookie money.

Police say Brian Couture called 911 earlier this month, saying he fought a robber who broke into his home.

When police arrived, they found Couture unresponsive and took him to the hospital.

Police say he later admitted to making up the whole thing.

A spokeswoman for the Girl Scouts confirmed $740 in missing cookie sales from Couture's daughter.

They are working on a repayment plan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyoregontheftgirl scoutscookiesrobberyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
$35K reward offered in fatal shooting of Philadelphia police inspector's son
Father of slain SC student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Chief: Ride-share mistake led to death of SC college student from NJ
Strike threat looms at CCP
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
Car turned on side, 1 trapped after crash
AccuWeather: Sunny, Chilly Start To April
Show More
Video shows hit-and-run driver strike 9-year-old
WATCH: Harper homers again to lead Phillies' sweep of Braves
SWAT team surrounds Port Richmond home
Texas teen gains acceptance to 8 Ivy League universities
Frankford crash ends with car on fire, person injured
More TOP STORIES News