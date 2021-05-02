gun violence

Man dies after shooting in Logan, police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Man fatally shot in Logan section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Logan section has turned deadly, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of North 16th Street and Louden Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunshots in the area.

Once on scene, police discovered a male in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the head and transported him to Einstein Hospital. He was listed in extremely critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Further investigation determined at least eight shots were fired near the intersection. One stray bullet struck a nearby home, however no one inside was injured.

No arrests have been reported at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
logan (philadelphia)crimegun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Police: Teen critical after being shot several times in Nicetown
Crime Fighters: Who killed Tyree Hand?
Triple shooting leaves 3 men in critical condition in North Philly: Police
3 people shot, wounded including 4-year-old girl in Trenton: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ governor to make 'major announcement' on easing COVID restrictions
Police escort returns body of slain officer to Delaware
AccuWeather: Warmer starting today, some showers Monday
LIVE: Officials provide update on capsized boat in San Diego
Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado draws three-game suspension, appeals MLB's decision
Philly pediatricians replace basketball nets at city playgrounds
Caitlyn Jenner says trans girls in women's sports is 'unfair'
Show More
Expect super total lunar eclipse, meteor shower in May
Police: Teen critical after being shot several times in Nicetown
Police fatally shoot gunman who killed 2 at Wisconsin casino
Stabbing leaves 2 injured, 1 dead in East Germantown: Police
Help Wanted: restaurants looking to hire as business picks up
More TOP STORIES News