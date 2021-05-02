crime

Police investigate homicide in Logan.

EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigate shooting in Logan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Logan section has turned fatal, according to police.

Police responded to the area of North 16th Street and Louden Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunshots in the area.

Once on scene, police discovered a male in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the head and transported him to Einstein Hospital. He was listed in extremely critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Further investigation determined at least eight shots were fired near the intersection. One stray bullet struck a nearby home, however no one inside was injured.

No arrests have been reported at this time. Police continue to investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
logan (philadelphia)crimegun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Crime Fighters: Who killed Tyree Hand?
Triple shooting leaves 3 men in critical condition in North Philly: Police
Stabbing leaves 2 injured, 1 dead in East Germantown: Police
3 people shot, wounded including 4-year-old girl in Trenton: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Warmer starting today, some showers Monday
Police: Teen critical after being shot several times in Nicetown
Police fatally shoot gunman who killed 2 at Wisconsin casino
Stabbing leaves 2 injured, 1 dead in East Germantown: Police
Help Wanted: restaurants looking to hire as business picks up
City holds vaccination clinic for deaf, hard hearing communities
Triple shooting leaves 3 men in critical condition in North Philly: Police
Show More
Oscar-winner Olympia Dukakis dies at 89
Boat catches fire in Otten's Harbor in Wildwood, NJ: Officials
US officially begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Two people escaped from a fire in Bustleton: Officials
3 people shot, wounded including 4-year-old girl in Trenton: Police
More TOP STORIES News