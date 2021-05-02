Police investigate homicide in Logan.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Logan section has turned fatal, according to police.Police responded to the area of North 16th Street and Louden Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunshots in the area.Once on scene, police discovered a male in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the head and transported him to Einstein Hospital. He was listed in extremely critical condition and later pronounced dead.Further investigation determined at least eight shots were fired near the intersection. One stray bullet struck a nearby home, however no one inside was injured.No arrests have been reported at this time. Police continue to investigate.