Police: Man found dead on the roadway in Lower Merion

GLADWYNE, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Montgomery County District Attorney's office and the Lower Merion police are investigating the death of a man found on the roadway.

Police say an unidentified male was discovered in the 1600 block of Spring Mill Road, in the Gladwyne section of Lower Merion Township.

The initial investigation revealed the victim died at another location and was placed at the scene.

Police responded around 7:26 a.m. Saturday to a call about a male on the side of the road.

Officers arrived to discover a man on the grassy shoulder of the roadway.

Authorities have scheduled an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the victim's death.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the victim is asked to contact the Lower Merion Police Department at 610-649-1000 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.
