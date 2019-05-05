Man found shot in head inside burning car in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a 29-year-old man has died after he crashed his car while driving away from gunshots with a bullet in his head Saturday night.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 500 block of West Cumberland Street.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene for a report of a car on fire following a crash.

Police said the driver of the car that was on fire got into a fight with an unknown gunman just about a block away. The gunman opened fire, shooting at least 10 shots.

The driver tried to speed away from the scene after being shot, but ultimately crashed into a fence on the 400 block of West Cumberland Street.

Police said the impact of the crash caused the car's engine to catch fire.

Officials took the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far there have been no arrests made and there is no word on what sparked the shooting.
