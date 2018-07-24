Police: Man found shot to death inside car in Chester identified

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are on the scene where the body of a 28-year-Old man was found inside his car in Chester, Delaware County.

Officers responded to the1700 block of West 11th Street after a report of shots fired.

Police identified the victim as Lamont Lewis who was sitting in the driver's seat with numerous gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Chester's police chief tells Action News the shooting happened in front of the victim's 5-year-old son.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center.

Witnesses say a white vehicle was reported fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call 610-447-8426.

------
