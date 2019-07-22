Man found stabbed to death inside Kensington apartment, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A homicide investigation is underway after Philadelphia police say a man was stabbed to death on Sunday night.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the corner of Allegheny and E streets.
Detectives say the victim was found dead in a second-floor apartment.
Police are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
