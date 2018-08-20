Police: Man gropes 2 teens in Warrington Target store

WARRINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Bucks County are searching for a serial predator, caught on video inappropriately touching two teens in a Bucks County department store last week.

Warrington Township police say a man groped a 15-year-old girl while inside the Target store on Easton Road on Thursday.

Investigators said when they went over the surveillance video, they saw the same man grope a second young girl.

He then left the scene in a silver, windowless van.

If you have any information on the assailant or similar incidents you are asked to contact police.

