Police in Bucks County are searching for a serial predator, caught on video inappropriately touching two teens in a Bucks County department store last week.Warrington Township police say a man groped a 15-year-old girl while inside the Target store on Easton Road on Thursday.Investigators said when they went over the surveillance video, they saw the same man grope a second young girl.He then left the scene in a silver, windowless van.If you have any information on the assailant or similar incidents you are asked to contact police.------