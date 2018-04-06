Police: Man hiding in car tried to strangle woman with phone cord inside Houston garage

Man hiding in car tried to strangle woman with phone cord in west Houston, police said. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
Police in Houston, Texas are looking for a male suspect after a woman was assaulted inside the garage of her home.

KTRK-TV reports that according to investigators, the 27-year-old victim was attempting to get items out of her car on Pine Lake Drive around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect, wearing a mask and gloves, grabbed her from the back seat and attempted to strangle her with a phone cord, police said.

Authorities said the victim yelled for help, which alerted others in the area and forced the suspect to leave the home.
The woman suffered minor injuries to her neck.

