Police: Man in critical condition after being shot 5 times in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot five times in Southwest Philadelphia.Action News is told the shots were fired along the 5300 block of Pentridge Street around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.The victim was shot once in the chest, twice in the lower back and twice in the hip.So far there's no word on a possible suspect or motive in the case.