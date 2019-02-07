Police in Delaware County are searching for a man who they say inappropriately touched himself in front of two female employees at an insurance agency.Upper Darby officers say Walter Dickson walked into the business on the 7000 block of Terminal Square and asked about their services.Two female employees turned their back and that's when police say Dickson started masturbating.The suspect then left the business before police arrived.If you've seen him, you're asked to call police.-----