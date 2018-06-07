Man arrested for inappropriately touching teens at Bucks County Acme, Target

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Bucks County have charged a man for inappropriately touching two 13-year-old girls in separate incidents.

Thirty-year-old Alexander Macht of Rydal, Montgomery County was arrested for two counts of indecent assault and harassment.

Lower Southampton Township police say Macth inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl while walking by her at the Acme market in Feasterville on December 3, 2017.



During their investigation, they learned in February 2018, the Bensalem Township Police received a similar complaint of a 13-year-old girl being inappropriately touched by a man as he walked by her at the Target in Bensalem.


He was arrested in March. The charges were announced on Thursday.
