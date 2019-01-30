Police: Man indecently assaulted women in Center City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5112859" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance Video: Philadelphia police investigate series of indecent assaults from January 29, 2019.

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who indecently assaulting young women in and around Center City.Investigators say the man grabbed four women Tuesday morning.Three of them were teenagers.The assaults started just before 7 a.m. on the subway platform near Broad and Walnut streets.Police say the suspect then made his way to Suburban Station, where he brushed up against another woman.Two other teenage girls reported similar assaults in the next hour.-----