Police: Man indecently assaulted women in Center City

Indecent assault suspect sought in Philly. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on January 30, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for a man who indecently assaulting young women in and around Center City.

Investigators say the man grabbed four women Tuesday morning.

Three of them were teenagers.

The assaults started just before 7 a.m. on the subway platform near Broad and Walnut streets.

Police say the suspect then made his way to Suburban Station, where he brushed up against another woman.

Two other teenage girls reported similar assaults in the next hour.

Surveillance Video: Philadelphia police investigate series of indecent assaults from January 29, 2019.


