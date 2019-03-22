Crime & Safety

Police: Man invaded Medford Township home with young child, babysitter inside

By
MEDFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Medford Township police have a suspect in custody following an armed home invasion at Muirfield Court.

It happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

During the investigation, police learned that a man in his 20s, armed with a handgun, entered the front door of the residence and confronted a 19-year-old babysitter, demanding to know where the residents stored their money.

The 19-year-old babysitter and the homeowner's 2-year-old child were home at the time of the home invasion.

There were no injuries and according to police nothing was taken from the home.

The armed suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of police. Police said there was a burglary at the same home on Saturday.

Police believe the suspect, who is from Philadelphia, is known to the homeowner.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetymedfordhome invasionnew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Confirmed, suspected mumps cases top 100 in Delaware Valley
Funeral arrangements for fallen Philadelphia firefighter
2 arrests after spa raided in Bryn Mawr
Police impostors tie up victims, abduct woman in NE Phila.
Parkland shooting survivor takes her own life
Disturbing video shows man kicking elderly woman on subway
Nation's first supervised injection site may get a lease in Philly
Show More
Woman pulled over for possible DUI killed by another car
Three-year-old girl scolds and separates parents for 'gross' kiss
CVS selling cannabis-based products in 8 states
Fire at Philly airport parking lot damages 5 cars
Fishtown home damaged due to faulty construction collapses in rain
More TOP STORIES News