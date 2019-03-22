Police: Man invaded Medford Township home with young child, babysitter inside

MEDFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Medford Township police have a suspect in custody following an armed home invasion at Muirfield Court.It happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m.During the investigation, police learned that a man in his 20s, armed with a handgun, entered the front door of the residence and confronted a 19-year-old babysitter, demanding to know where the residents stored their money.The 19-year-old babysitter and the homeowner's 2-year-old child were home at the time of the home invasion.There were no injuries and according to police nothing was taken from the home.The armed suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of police. Police said there was a burglary at the same home on Saturday.Police believe the suspect, who is from Philadelphia, is known to the homeowner.