Police: Man killed 7-year-old daughter, self in Manayunk

MANAYUNK (WPVI) --
A seven-year-old girl and her 45-year-old father are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia, police said.

The discovery was made in a home in the 4500 block of Wilde Street on Monday morning. The girl was found in the living room, while the father was found in an upstairs bedroom.

According to police, the girl was dropped off to be with her father for the weekend on Saturday and was due back on Sunday.

When she wasn't returned family members went looking for her. The bodies were found around 10:55 a.m.

Some of the officers who arrived at the scene were rattled by the discovery.

"It shook some very experienced and long-tenured police commanders," said Capt. John Ryan.

A note was found at the scene, but police did not disclose its contents.

Investigators say the girls' parents have had an ongoing and lengthy custody dispute.

