Police: Man missing since October found dead in Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware have made an arrest after a man missing since October was found dead this week.New Castle County police say 28-year-old Jeremy Chisom was reported missing on October 31, 2018.After an extensive investigation, detectives were able to name 29-year-old James Kline as a suspect in the disappearance of Chisom.On May 16, federal and local authorities executed a search warrant at Kline's home.Police say Chisom was murdered at this location and his remains were disposed of on the property.Kline was arrested on Friday on charges of felony abuse of a corpse, felony tampering with evidence and other related offenses.He was arraigned and held in lieu of $1,082,500 cash bail.