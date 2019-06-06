Man shoots ex-girlfriend then himself in murder-suicide, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man shot his ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself in a North Philadelphia home Thursday morning.
It happened just before 9 a.m. on the 2300 block of Leithgow Street.
Police said a 23-year-old woman was shot once in the head by her 36-year-old ex-boyfriend, who then subsequently shot himself in the head.
Police are investigating the incident.
