Man shoots ex-girlfriend then himself in murder-suicide, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a man shot his ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself in a North Philadelphia home Thursday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on the 2300 block of Leithgow Street.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was shot once in the head by her 36-year-old ex-boyfriend, who then subsequently shot himself in the head.

Police are investigating the incident.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
