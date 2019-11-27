Man shoots self, 9-year-old son while cleaning gun in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia Wednesday Morning.It happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 5300 block of Thomas Avenue.Police said a 47-year-old man was cleaning his firearm and discharged it once, striking himself in the left hand and striking his 9-year-old son in the right side of his body.Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police and are currently listed in stable condition.Police continue to investigate the incident.