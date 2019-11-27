Man shoots self, 9-year-old son while cleaning gun in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia Wednesday Morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 5300 block of Thomas Avenue.

Police said a 47-year-old man was cleaning his firearm and discharged it once, striking himself in the left hand and striking his 9-year-old son in the right side of his body.

Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police and are currently listed in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiagun violencechild shotguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey hospital mistakenly gives kidney transplant to wrong person
Man shot point-blank after visiting with his mother
Sneak Peek: Look inside the first new Toys 'R' Us in NJ
AAA: More than 55 million travelers on the move this Thanksgiving
Motorcyclist ejected from bike on I-95 ramp, falls to street below
AccuWeather: More Clouds Today, Windy Thanksgiving
Show More
Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for brain bleed
'Don't touch the black stuff' Debris floating hours after blast
Can marijuana help with weight loss?
Melania Trump booed by teens at Baltimore school
3 seriously injured after boating accident in Cape May Inlet
More TOP STORIES News