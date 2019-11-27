PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia Wednesday Morning.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 5300 block of Thomas Avenue.
Police said a 47-year-old man was cleaning his firearm and discharged it once, striking himself in the left hand and striking his 9-year-old son in the right side of his body.
Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police and are currently listed in stable condition.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
Man shoots self, 9-year-old son while cleaning gun in West Philadelphia, police say
