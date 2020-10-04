Philadelphia police: Man shot 20 times in West Kensington homicide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- According to police, a man is dead after he was shot 20 times in Philadelphia's West Kensington section.

The shooting happened at about 4:55 p.m. in the 2800 block of Mascher Avenue. Police said he was shot 20 times; nine times in the hands, two times in the wrist, one time in the chest, four times in the face and four times in the back.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 5:10 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, police said.
