Man shot during robbery attempt runs to nearby barber shop for help, police say

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the city's Mantua section Tuesday night.

The incident began around 11:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue.

A 25-year-old man told police he had just exited a trolley and was walking when two men approached him and asked him for drugs. He said one of the men shot him in the groin and then the two ran away.

The victim THEN ran into a nearby barber shop on the 600 block of North Preston Street for help.

Officials said the victim is in the hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the two suspects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsphilly newsgun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News