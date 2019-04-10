Man shot during robbery attempt runs to nearby barber shop for help, police say

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the city's Mantua section Tuesday night.The incident began around 11:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue.A 25-year-old man told police he had just exited a trolley and was walking when two men approached him and asked him for drugs. He said one of the men shot him in the groin and then the two ran away.The victim THEN ran into a nearby barber shop on the 600 block of North Preston Street for help.Officials said the victim is in the hospital in stable condition.Police are searching for the two suspects.