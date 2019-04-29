Man shot after argument at South Philadelphia gas station, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5230311" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fight at gas station sparks shooting, police say: TaRhonda Thomas reports on Action News at 4 a.m., April 29, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a gunman who left a man critically injured in an early-morning shooting Monday in South Philadelphia.The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. on the 1300 block of Fitzwater Street.Police found the victim lying on the sidewalk outside of the home where he was going to spend the night."He was shot multiple times in his back, torso and legs," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "Police picked him up rushed him to Jefferson Hospital."Faye Martin was inside the home when the shooting happened. She said the victim is her granddaughter's boyfriend."I heard some shooting," Martin said. "And then I just heard him say 'I'm shot! I'm shot!' And I came to the door and he was right there (on the sidewalk)."At last check, the victim was in critical condition. Police said he is 22 years old.Martin said the young man has undergone surgery."I don't know if he's doing too well," she said.Martin says the victim had gone to the Sunoco gas station in the 800 block of South Broad Street to buy chips and scratch-off lottery tickets. The location is about two blocks away from Martin's home.According to investigators, the victim got into an argument with the shooter. But Martin was surprised to hear that."He never said he was arguing with anybody," she said. "My granddaughter was on the phone with him. She says he wasn't arguing with nobody. So we don't know."Police said the shooter followed the victim as he walked to his girlfriend's house.Investigators said the shooter fired at least six shots from close range as the victim was about to enter the home.There are bullet holes in the frame of the door of the home on Fitzwater Street and police said they found six shell casings on the sidewalk."The front door of the property was struck four times by gunfire," said Small. "One of the bullets went through the door and ended up on the living room floor."Bill Beattie, who lives next door, was stunned when he heard about the shooting. He says he sees the victim often."He's always respectful and he always speaks," he said. "So I have no reason why they would bring that kind of drama around this neighborhood."Investigators only have a vague description of the suspect, saying he was a man wearing dark clothing.Police are reviewing surveillance video that they hope will help them track down the suspect.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.