SHOOTING

Police: Man shot in face by family member in North Philadelphia

Police: Man shot in face by family member. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 14, 2018.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man was shot in the face by a family member during an argument on a North Philadelphia porch, police say.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday on the 3200 block of North Park Avenue.

Police say a 34-year-old man was arguing with a 25-year-old man on the front porch of a home. During the argument, the 34-year-old shot the other man in the face.

Police rushed to the victim to the hospital. They are continuing to question the 34-year-old, but no charges have been filed as of yet.
