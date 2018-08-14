A man was shot in the face by a family member during an argument on a North Philadelphia porch, police say.It happened around 11 p.m. Monday on the 3200 block of North Park Avenue.Police say a 34-year-old man was arguing with a 25-year-old man on the front porch of a home. During the argument, the 34-year-old shot the other man in the face.Police rushed to the victim to the hospital. They are continuing to question the 34-year-old, but no charges have been filed as of yet.------