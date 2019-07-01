Man shot, killed in Logan section of Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 33-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

Police tell Action News the shots were fired along the 5700 block of Virginian Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The unidentified victim was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the back, thigh and stomach. He died a short time later.
No arrests have been made.
