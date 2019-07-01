Man shot, killed in Logan section of Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 33-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times in the Logan section of Philadelphia.Police tell Action News the shots were fired along the 5700 block of Virginian Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.The unidentified victim was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the back, thigh and stomach. He died a short time later.No arrests have been made.