Philadelphia police: Man shot, killed self in Center City barricade situation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities said a man died by suicide inside a high-rise apartment building on Tuesday afternoon prompting a large police presence in Center City.According to authorities, police responded to the Sterling Apartments in the 1800 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard at about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.Philadelphia Police Department Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew said multiple people called 911 for "shots fired" from an apartment on the 18th floor.Kinebrew said a man in his 30s shot himself. Another bullet was shot through a window but has been accounted for. A .40-caliber Smith & Wesson was found next to the body of the man, he said.At about 2:15 p.m., police reopened the roads surrounding the scene. They said there was no longer a threat to the public.