Police: Man sought for attempted robbery, assault of a woman in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are also searching for this man, who's wanted for assaulting a woman and trying to rob her in Fishtown.This surveillance video is from July 21 on the 1500 block of Susquehanna Avenue.Investigators say - the suspect approached the woman from behind and tried to pull her backpack off.She resisted and he then pulled her to the ground and drug her across the sidewalk.She screamed and he ran off.