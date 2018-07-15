Police: Man sought for stabbing in New Castle, Del.

Police: Man sought for stabbing in New Castle. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 10:30 p.m. on July 14, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who is wanted in connection with a stabbing.

The incident occurred around 2:13 a.m. Saturday as troopers were called to the Best Knights Inn for a stabbing.

The investigation revealed the victim fled with serious stab wounds and was located nearby on Robinson Drive.
The victim was taken to a local area hospital where he is being treated for his serious injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Sirrone Deshields of New Castle, Delaware.

Deshields is currently wanted for assault 1st degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

If anyone has information please call (302)365-8468.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsstabbing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News