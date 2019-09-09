Police: Man stabbed after being taken off SEPTA bus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was stabbed after being taken off of a SEPTA bus by two suspects, Philadelphia police said.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday on Roosevelt Boulevard near Whitaker Avenue in Crescentville.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the neck and back during an altercation.

The other passengers on the bus were put on another bus.

Police were questioning at least one of the suspects apprehended near the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiaseptaphilly newsstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans
Woman killed while driving, crashes into Germantown home
Fmr. Eagles QB Foles injured in debut with Jaguars
13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case
Couple accused of spending $120K from accidental deposit
Here are the big takeaways from the Eagles win
Jackson's TDs burn Skins as Eagles rally for win
Show More
Philadelphia police search for suspect in attempted abduction
Tennessee adds boy's t-shirt design to store after he's bullied
Firefighters pull man from Abington house fire
Pilot strike causes British Airways to ground nearly all flights
AccuWeather: Clouds, Some Sun, Spotty Shower Today
More TOP STORIES News