Police: Man stabs person, punches cop at New Jersey town hall in apparent random attack

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) --
A man is accused of stabbing a person at a New Jersey town hall in an apparently random attack before punching a police officer in the eye.

The attack happened at Lakewood Township's municipal building on 3rd Street around 10:55 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said a victim was stabbed in what appears to be a random attack. Police were alerted to the scene via panic alarms and found a man "acting disorderly" on the building's second floor.

When police questioned the man, he stood up and, without warning, punched at least one officer in the eye, officials said.

The man resisted but was ultimately taken into custody, and a knife was recovered from his waistband.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.
