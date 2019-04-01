Police: Man steals expensive bras from home during open house

SAN MATEO, California (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a man who stole expensive bras from a home in California during an open house.Home surveillance video showed the real estate agent actually leaving the man alone inside the home in San Mateo.The man then walked out of the camera's view, and when he came back, police say he had stuffed five bras under his shirt.The San Mateo Police Department is hoping someone will know who the man is, and help them solve the case.