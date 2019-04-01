Crime & Safety

Police: Man steals expensive bras from home during open house

EMBED <>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details.

SAN MATEO, California (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a man who stole expensive bras from a home in California during an open house.

Home surveillance video showed the real estate agent actually leaving the man alone inside the home in San Mateo.

The man then walked out of the camera's view, and when he came back, police say he had stuffed five bras under his shirt.

The San Mateo Police Department is hoping someone will know who the man is, and help them solve the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetytheftu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
$35K reward offered in fatal shooting of Philadelphia police inspector's son
Father of slain SC student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Chief: Ride-share mistake led to death of SC college student from NJ
Strike threat looms at CCP
Technical issue delays flights for multiple airlines
Car turned on side, 1 trapped after crash
World Autism Awareness Day: What is Light it Up Blue?
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny, Chilly Start To April
SWAT team surrounds Port Richmond home
Video shows hit-and-run driver strike 9-year-old
WATCH: Harper homers again to lead Phillies' sweep of Braves
Police: Man fakes robbery to hide theft of Girl Scout cookie money
More TOP STORIES News