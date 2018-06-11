Police: Man takes pet monkey to steal car in Florida

Police in Florida made an odd arrest after they say a man took his pet monkey with him to steal the car.Body cam video from the Pasco Sheriff's Office shows the monkey attached to the suspect during the arrest.Police say 23-year-old Cody Hession was keeping the Capachun monkey, named Monk, illegally.He was charged with auto theft. Since Hession did not have a permit for the animal, that could result in additional charges.The monkey was taken to Suncoast Primate Sanctuary where they say the animal appears to be healthy.------