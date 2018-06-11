Police: Man takes pet monkey to steal car in Florida

Police in Florida made an odd arrest after they say a man took his pet monkey with him to steal the car.
Body cam video from the Pasco Sheriff's Office shows the monkey attached to the suspect during the arrest.
Police say 23-year-old Cody Hession was keeping the Capachun monkey, named Monk, illegally.
He was charged with auto theft. Since Hession did not have a permit for the animal, that could result in additional charges.
The monkey was taken to Suncoast Primate Sanctuary where they say the animal appears to be healthy.
