Police: Man walks into Allentown hospital, confesses to killing boyfriend

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities charged a Monroe County man with homicide after he walked into an Allentown hospital covered in blood and told personnel that he had just killed his boyfriend in Lancaster County.Manheim Township police charged Matthew Vanzandt with homicide. They say he stabbed 31-year-old Ian Shannon in Lancaster Township.The 30-year-old Vanzandt was arrested early Wednesday morning at St. Luke's Hospital Allentown.An emergency room nurse told police that Vanzandt came in seeking treatment for an injured hand.Authorities said they're not sure why Vanzandt went to a hospital in Allentown.VanZandt is in the custody of Allentown police.He'll eventually be moved to Lancaster County for arraignment.He is not eligible for bail.