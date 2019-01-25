Police: Man wanted for lewd act leads to 3 arrests in Delaware

An investigation into a man performing a lewd act inside a Target fitting room in Delaware led to three arrests.Police in Dover say Lewis Foreman and Tyra Mifflin both face drug charges.Authorities say they were able to track Foreman from the Target Thursday based on surveillance images of him and his gold Jaguar.Officers tracked the suspect to the Unit Block of Stevenson Drive.Both Foreman and Mifflin surrendered to police without incident.A third person, Keyarra Johnson, arrived at the house while police were still there.All three were taken into custody after officers found eight pounds of marijuana in the house along with other drug materials.------