Police: Man wanted for trying to lure girl, 12, in New Jersey

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Mercer County, New Jersey are looking for the man who tried to lure a child into his car on Sunday night.Hamilton Township police released a sketch of the suspect.He's believed to be about six-feet-tall with an athletic build and deep voice.Detectives say he got out of a black sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion, and started following the 12-year-old girl on Christine Avenue between Steinert and Wegner avenues at 8:15 p.m., trying to talk to her.She ran away and called home. The suspect fled the scene.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-581-4080.