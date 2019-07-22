Police: Man wanted for trying to lure girl, 12, in New Jersey

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Mercer County, New Jersey are looking for the man who tried to lure a child into his car on Sunday night.

Hamilton Township police released a sketch of the suspect.

He's believed to be about six-feet-tall with an athletic build and deep voice.

Detectives say he got out of a black sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion, and started following the 12-year-old girl on Christine Avenue between Steinert and Wegner avenues at 8:15 p.m., trying to talk to her.

She ran away and called home. The suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-581-4080.
