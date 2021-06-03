Police: Man who allegedly shot 3 Wilmington officers found dead after standoff

BREAKING UPDATE: Wilmington PD releases name and pic of shooting suspect 31-year-old Bernard Goodwyn of Smyrna. He allegedly shot three officers, then turned the gun on himself. pic.twitter.com/lyrOXf4Ork — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) June 3, 2021

Shortly before 6:30am, SWAT climbed up ladder to third floor apartment. He knocked on window and then went in. Other officers later followed.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police have identified the man who allegedly shot three officers in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday night, leading to a standoff that lasted for 12 hours.Thirty-one-year-old Bernard Goodwyn of Smyrna was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Thursday morning.According to police, a 911 call came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a domestic dispute in progress on the 2400 block of North Market Street.As police entered the building, investigators said Goodwyn opened fire, wounding three officers.A standoff between police and Goodwyn ensued, and for 12 hours police say they tried to negotiate Goodwyn's surrender.Officers finally entered the room in which Goodwyn was located and found him dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say his gun was recovered at the scene.Two of those officers who were injured are hospitalized in stable condition, while one has been treated and released. Police say two of the officers have served since 2014, while the other has served since 2018.Residents on the surrounding streets were told to shelter in place during the incident. That order was lifted by late Thursday morning.Using a fire truck ladder, SWAT team members entered an apartment building earlier in the morning that had been the center of the standoff and shooting investigation.Minutes later, two women and a small child exited from the window.The Action Cam was at the scene around 6:20 a.m. as members of the SWAT unit entered the building through a third-floor window of the home, approximately eight hours since three Wilmington officers were shot at the same location.One SWAT officer went up the ladder, knocked on the window, opened it and then went inside. He was followed by more SWAT officers, one by one.Then around ten minutes later, officers started to exit the building.Moments after, a small child was carried down by officers.One of the officers could then be seen talking to a woman who eventually exited through the same window and slowly made her way down the ladder.A third woman soon followed.The Wilmington Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement on Thursday, saying, "The FOP has been with the injured officers and their families since late last night, we are praying for full recoveries. We are hopeful the suspect involved in this violent attack surrenders peacefully."Governor John Carney said on social media Thursday morning, "Tracey and I are praying for the Wilmington PD officers shot in the line of duty, their families, and their fellow members of Delaware's law enforcement community."Action News spoke with Pastor Derrick Johnson at the scene, whose church is on the same block."It's a sad day in my community. It's a sad day when anybody shoots at or shoots law enforcement, but it's also a sad day when our community is so divided and so afraid of the police in some ways that the deployment is not a more important topic for our city, our mayor," Johnson said.