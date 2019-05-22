Police: Man wielding machete shot by U.S. Marshal near Wissinoming Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating reports that a U.S. Marshal shot a man several times Wednesday morning.
It happened around 8:15 a.m. on the 5900 block of Charles Street in the area of Wissinoming Park.
Police said Marshals attempted to stop a man when he exited his car armed with a machete.
Officials said the Marshal ordered the man to drop the weapon and then Tasered him when he refused. They said the man then ran into a rear alley, where Marshals fired several times, striking him once in the back.
Officials said officers transported a man to Jefferson Torresdale HospitaL with gunshot wounds to his right shoulder and upper left side of his back.
He is listed in stable condition.
This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.
