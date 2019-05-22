Police: Man wielding machete shot by U.S. Marshal near Wissinoming Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating reports that a U.S. Marshal shot a man several times Wednesday morning.It happened around 8:15 a.m. on the 5900 block of Charles Street in the area of Wissinoming Park.Police said Marshals attempted to stop a man when he exited his car armed with a machete.Officials said the Marshal ordered the man to drop the weapon and then Tasered him when he refused. They said the man then ran into a rear alley, where Marshals fired several times, striking him once in the back.Officials said officers transported a man to Jefferson Torresdale HospitaL with gunshot wounds to his right shoulder and upper left side of his back.He is listed in stable condition.