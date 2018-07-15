Police: Man with gun demands cash, cigarettes at Sellersville gas station

Perkasie Borough Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Sellersville gas station Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:15 p.m at the Gulf gas station at Main and Noble streets.

Police said a man entered the store displayed a gun and then demanded cash and cigarettes.

Investigators said the man is described as a thin white male, between the ages of 20 and 25, approximately 5'4" tall.

At the time of the incident, he was said to be wearing a black Adidas T-shirt, gray sweatpants, black baseball hat and covered his face with a scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

