Crime & Safety

Police: Man with knife arrested after barricade situation in Center City

EMBED <>More Videos

A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a Center City building for several hours on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a Center City building for several hours on Friday.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Ranstead Street for a vandalism in progress just after 5 p.m.

When they arrived, they saw a man was breaking out windows.

He then barricaded himself inside with a knife.

The man was later taken into custody at 7:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyphiladelphia newscrimepennsylvaniabarricade
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing ex-wife inside Radnor Twp. Wawa store
Firefighter critically burned in Delaware walks out of hospital
Man who used pan, knives to kill aunt gets 25-year sentence
Causes of death released in killings of 5 in Morrisville
Wildwood firefighters help save elderly man in cardiac arrest at Wawa
AccuWeather: Spring Warmth Saturday, Showers Sunday
Police: Driver shot by man in apparent road rage incident
Show More
Police searching for burglars targeting Warminster neighborhood
Sara Packer pleads guilty in teen's murder, dismemberment
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
2 women allegedly stole from moviegoers during showing of 'Batman' in Phoenixville
Community College of Philadelphia staff, faculty rally ahead of potential strike
More TOP STORIES News