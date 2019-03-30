Police: Man with knife arrested after barricade situation in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a Center City building for several hours on Friday.Police responded to the 1500 block of Ranstead Street for a vandalism in progress just after 5 p.m.When they arrived, they saw a man was breaking out windows.He then barricaded himself inside with a knife.The man was later taken into custody at 7:30 p.m.