Police: Man with knife barricaded himself inside Center City building

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a barricade situation in Center City on March 29, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Center City on Friday afternoon.

Police responded around 5 p.m. to the 1500 block of Ranstead Street.

Police say when they arrived a man was breaking out windows on the block.

That's when police say he barricaded himself inside a building with a knife.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

