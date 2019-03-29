Police: Man with knife barricaded himself inside Center City building

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Center City on Friday afternoon.
Police responded around 5 p.m. to the 1500 block of Ranstead Street.
Police say when they arrived a man was breaking out windows on the block.
That's when police say he barricaded himself inside a building with a knife.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
