Police: Man, woman dead after double shooting in Summerdale section of Philadelphia

Police and medics were called to a home in the 5600 block of Frontenac Street at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday for a double shooting.
They arrived to find a 36-year-old Hispanic woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 37-year-old Hispanic man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died at 11:44 p.m.
A weapon was recovered, police say.
The woman's death is being investigated as a homicide, the 356th of 2019 in Philadelphia and the most since 2007.