Police: Man, woman dead after double shooting in Summerdale section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was shot to death and a man apparently took his own life on New Year's Eve in the Summerdale section of Philadelphia.

Police and medics were called to a home in the 5600 block of Frontenac Street at 10:17 p.m. Tuesday for a double shooting.

They arrived to find a 36-year-old Hispanic woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 37-year-old Hispanic man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died at 11:44 p.m.

A weapon was recovered, police say.

The woman's death is being investigated as a homicide, the 356th of 2019 in Philadelphia and the most since 2007.

EMBED More News Videos

Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting in Summerdale | December 31, 2019

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
summerdale (philadelphia)shooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mummers Parade in Philadelphia: What you need to know
Man killed in West Philadelphia shooting on New Year's Day
New overtime rules should help 60k workers in Pennsylvania
Powerball's First Millionaire of 2020 revealed!
Surveillance video shows Christmas Day armed robbery in Warminster
NJ minimum wage going up to $11 an hour on January 1, 2020
Philadelphia ends 2019 with 356 homicides, the most since 2007
Show More
Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me
Teen, man shot hours apart on same street
Eagles place Brandon Brooks on IR, sign Shelton Gibson
Arsonist set cars on fire in Roxborough: Officials
AccuWeather: Chilly and windy for New Year's Day
More TOP STORIES News