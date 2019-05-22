Police: Mask wearing suspects shoot store employee in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for three male suspects who they say were wearing masks when they entered a corner store and announced a robbery, shooting the store employee.
It happened around 8:36 a.m. Wednesday on the 1500 block of East Lycoming Street.
Officials said a male employee in his 30s suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
It is unclear on what was taken from the store.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com.***
