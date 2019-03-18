Police search for masked gunman captured on video robbing multiple 7-Eleven stores

HAMILTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Mercer County are asking for help to identify an armed robber who held up a 7-Eleven.The incident happened at the 7-Eleven store on Lalor Street in Hamilton around 8 p.m. It was captured on surveillance video.The masked gunman was wearing a black New York baseball cap.Detectives believe he got away in a dark colored sedan.Investigators think he might be the same suspect that robbed the 7-Eleven on South Broad Street last Wednesday.