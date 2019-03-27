Police: Men sought for stealing tip money and punching man in Old City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two men who stole tip money and punched a man in Old City.It happened last Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Cafe Ole restaurant on North 3rd street.One of the suspects took money from the tip jar while the other stole a customer's backpack.When that customer tried to get his bag back one of the suspects hit him.The robbers then ran away.If you know anything about the crime, call the police.