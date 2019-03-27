Crime & Safety

Police: Men sought for stealing tip money and punching man in Old City

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Men sought for stealing tip money and punching man in Old City. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on March 27, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two men who stole tip money and punched a man in Old City.

It happened last Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Cafe Ole restaurant on North 3rd street.

One of the suspects took money from the tip jar while the other stole a customer's backpack.

When that customer tried to get his bag back one of the suspects hit him.

The robbers then ran away.

If you know anything about the crime, call the police.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetytheft
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video shows knife-wielding man randomly attacking others in Fishtown
Father charged with vehicular homicide in son's death
Woman admits giving birth at work, leaving baby in toilet
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
Jury weighs death for man who raped, dismembered teen
3 Philadelphia motels sued over alleged sex trafficking
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
Show More
Commuters learning details about massive I-95 project
Avid 11-year-old fan gets Phillies opening day honor
Charlottesville attack: Man pleads guilty to hate crime charges
Philadelphia police recruit returns to training after heart attack
New Jersey postal worker credited with saving resident's life
More TOP STORIES News